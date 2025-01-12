Knox and Alabama State host Alcorn State

Alabama State Hornets (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (1-14, 1-1 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (1-14, 1-1 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays Alcorn State after Amarr Knox scored 24 points in Alabama State’s 77-70 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Braves have gone 1-1 in home games. Alcorn State allows 79.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.4 points per game.

The Hornets are 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Alcorn State is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 77.4 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 79.9 Alcorn State gives up.

The Braves and Hornets match up Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Pajeaud is averaging 4.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Braves.

CJ Hines is averaging 15.2 points for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

