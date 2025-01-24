Kneepkens leads Utah against BYU

Utah Utes (14-5, 5-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (10-8, 1-6 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Utes (14-5, 5-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (10-8, 1-6 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces BYU after Gianna Kneepkens scored 30 points in Utah’s 79-61 victory against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cougars are 6-3 in home games. BYU scores 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Utes have gone 5-3 against Big 12 opponents. Utah scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game.

BYU is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 40.9% Utah allows to opponents. Utah averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game BYU allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb is shooting 47.3% and averaging 16.9 points for the Cougars. Kemery Martin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kneepkens is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 18.1 points and 3.1 assists. Maye Toure is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Utes: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

