Kneepkens leads Utah against Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (14-8, 5-4 Big 12) at Utah Utes (15-5, 6-3 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Arizona after Gianna Kneepkens scored 32 points in Utah’s 81-76 win over the BYU Cougars.

The Utes are 10-1 in home games. Utah has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 5-4 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona averages 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Utah scores 77.6 points, 16.0 more per game than the 61.6 Arizona allows. Arizona scores 7.5 more points per game (69.6) than Utah gives up to opponents (62.1).

The Utes and Wildcats meet Friday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maye Toure is averaging 13.5 points and six rebounds for the Utes. Kneepkens is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jada Williams is averaging 12.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Breya Cunningham is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

