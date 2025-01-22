Kneepkens and Utah host Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (12-6, 2-5 Big 12) at Utah Utes (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (12-6, 2-5 Big 12) at Utah Utes (13-5, 4-3 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Kansas after Gianna Kneepkens scored 26 points in Utah’s 81-73 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Utes have gone 9-1 at home. Utah averages 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 2-5 in conference games. Kansas averages 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Utah makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Kansas has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The Utes and Jayhawks square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ines Vieira is averaging 6.4 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Utes. Kneepkens is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

S’Mya Nichols is shooting 45.7% and averaging 20.7 points for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

