Kiudulas leads VMI against Western Carolina after 20-point performance

Western Carolina Catamounts (5-10, 1-3 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-11, 0-4 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Carolina Catamounts (5-10, 1-3 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-11, 0-4 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts Western Carolina after Augustinas Kiudulas scored 20 points in VMI’s 91-66 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Keydets have gone 4-2 in home games. VMI is ninth in the SoCon with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiudulas averaging 4.4.

The Catamounts are 1-3 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

VMI is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina averages 70.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 73.6 VMI allows.

The Keydets and Catamounts meet Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Johnson is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 12.8 points and 1.5 steals.

Bernard Pelote is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 2-8, averaging 76.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.