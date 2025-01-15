Kiudulas leads VMI against Western Carolina after 20-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (5-10, 1-3 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-11, 0-4 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Western Carolina Catamounts (5-10, 1-3 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-11, 0-4 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Keydets -3; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI takes on Western Carolina after Augustinas Kiudulas scored 20 points in VMI’s 91-66 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Keydets have gone 4-2 at home. VMI has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

The Catamounts are 1-3 in SoCon play. Western Carolina is 3-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

VMI’s average of 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than VMI has given up to its opponents (44.7%).

The Keydets and Catamounts match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Johnson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Bernard Pelote is averaging 13.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 2-8, averaging 76.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.