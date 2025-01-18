Kinziger scores 19 in Illinois State’s 74-68 victory against Missouri State

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Johnny Kinziger’s 19 points helped Illinois State defeat Missouri State 74-68 on Saturday night. Kinziger shot…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Johnny Kinziger’s 19 points helped Illinois State defeat Missouri State 74-68 on Saturday night.

Kinziger shot 7 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Redbirds (11-8, 3-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Landon Wolf scored 17 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Chase Walker shot 5 of 13 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Bears (7-12, 0-8) were led in scoring by Dez White, who finished with 24 points. Missouri State also got 13 points, four assists and two steals from Vincent Brady II. The Bears prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

Walker scored nine points in the first half and Illinois State went into the break trailing 31-25. Kinziger’s 19-point second half helped Illinois State close out the six-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

