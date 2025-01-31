King, Northeastern Huskies take on the Elon Phoenix

Northeastern Huskies (12-10, 4-5 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (14-8, 5-4 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northeastern Huskies (12-10, 4-5 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (14-8, 5-4 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays Elon in CAA action Saturday.

The Phoenix have gone 8-2 in home games. Elon is the CAA leader with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Sam Sherry averaging 8.1.

The Huskies have gone 4-5 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is eighth in the CAA with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Harold Woods averaging 7.4.

Elon’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Elon gives up.

The Phoenix and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Dorn is averaging 15 points for the Phoenix. TK Simpkins is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rashad King is averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Huskies. LA Pratt is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

