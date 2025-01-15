King and No. 3 Notre Dame host No. 17 Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-2, 3-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-2, 5-0 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 6…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-2, 3-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-2, 5-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame hosts No. 17 Georgia Tech after Liatu King scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 67-58 victory against the Clemson Tigers.

The Fighting Irish are 8-0 on their home court. Notre Dame leads the ACC with 30.4 defensive rebounds per game led by King averaging 8.0.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-2 in ACC play. Georgia Tech ranks eighth in the ACC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Notre Dame scores 87.8 points, 27.3 more per game than the 60.5 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 36.1% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The Fighting Irish and Yellow Jackets meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Hidalgo is scoring 25.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Fighting Irish.

Tonie Morgan is averaging 13.1 points and 5.2 assists for the Yellow Jackets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 9-1, averaging 87.2 points, 39.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

