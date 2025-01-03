Kindseth, Presbyterian Blue Hose host the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-10, 0-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-12, 0-1 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-10, 0-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-12, 0-1 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes Presbyterian and Gardner-Webb meet on Saturday.

The Blue Hose are 1-4 in home games. Presbyterian is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 23.4 turnovers per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-1 in conference matchups. Gardner-Webb is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

Presbyterian scores 49.6 points per game, 25.9 fewer points than the 75.5 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb’s 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Presbyterian has given up to its opponents (42.4%).

The Blue Hose and Runnin’ Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kindseth is averaging 9.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Blue Hose.

Ashley Hawkins is averaging 17.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 47.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

