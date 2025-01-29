Kindseth and the Presbyterian Blue Hose host conference foe Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (10-10, 4-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-16, 2-5 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Winthrop Eagles (10-10, 4-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-16, 2-5 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paige Kindseth and Presbyterian host Amourie Porter and Winthrop in Big South action.

The Blue Hose are 2-8 on their home court. Presbyterian has a 1-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 4-3 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is sixth in the Big South with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Marissa Gasaway averaging 3.0.

Presbyterian averages 51.4 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 62.6 Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Presbyterian allows.

The Blue Hose and Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kishyah Anderson is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Shelby Fiddler is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Porter is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Eagles. Ronaltha Marc is averaging 8.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 53.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

