Kimble scores 33, Eastern Kentucky defeats Central Arkansas 89-83 in 2OT

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — George Kimble III’s 33 points led Eastern Kentucky over Central Arkansas 89-83 in double overtime on…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — George Kimble III’s 33 points led Eastern Kentucky over Central Arkansas 89-83 in double overtime on Thursday night.

Kimble also added nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Colonels (7-7, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Devontae Blanton scored 16 points while going 7 of 22 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds and eight assists. Jackson Holt shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Ben Fox hit two free throws with 1.7 seconds left in the first overtime to make it 79-all.

The Bears (4-10, 0-1) were led in scoring by freshman Layne Taylor, who finished with 27 points and 10 assists. Diogo Seixas added 13 points and nine rebounds for Central Arkansas. Elias Cato had 13 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.