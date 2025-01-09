Kimble scores 26 as Eastern Kentucky knocks off North Florida 79-74

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — George Kimble III scored 26 points as Eastern Kentucky beat North Florida 79-74 on Thursday night.…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — George Kimble III scored 26 points as Eastern Kentucky beat North Florida 79-74 on Thursday night.

Kimble also had five assists for the Colonels (8-8, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Devontae Blanton scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Turner Buttry shot 3 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jaylen Smith led the Ospreys (7-9, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and five assists. Jasai Miles added 14 points and six rebounds for North Florida. Kamrin Oriol also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

