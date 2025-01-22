Kimble leads Eastern Kentucky against Stetson after 21-point game

Stetson Hatters (5-14, 3-3 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-10, 3-3 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (5-14, 3-3 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-10, 3-3 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on Stetson after George Kimble III scored 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 72-69 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels have gone 5-2 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is eighth in college basketball with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Montavious Myrick averaging 3.1 offensive boards.

The Hatters have gone 3-3 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Eastern Kentucky gives up.

The Colonels and Hatters meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kimble is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Colonels. Turner Buttry is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mehki is averaging 15.9 points for the Hatters. Jordan Wood is averaging 13.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Hatters: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

