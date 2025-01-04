Kimble leads Eastern Kentucky against North Alabama

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-7, 1-0 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-5, 1-0 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-7, 1-0 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-5, 1-0 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits North Alabama after George Kimble III scored 33 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 89-83 overtime victory over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Lions have gone 6-1 at home. North Alabama averages 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Colonels are 1-0 in conference play. Eastern Kentucky ranks seventh in the ASUN giving up 75.8 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

North Alabama scores 78.4 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 75.8 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game North Alabama gives up.

The Lions and Colonels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is averaging 16 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lions.

Kimble is scoring 17.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

