Kimble leads Eastern Kentucky against North Alabama after 33-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-7, 1-0 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-5, 1-0 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-7, 1-0 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-5, 1-0 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits North Alabama after George Kimble III scored 33 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 89-83 overtime victory against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Lions have gone 6-1 at home. North Alabama is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Colonels are 1-0 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky ranks seventh in the ASUN allowing 75.8 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

North Alabama is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game North Alabama gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Lions.

Kimble is shooting 37.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.