Kimani Hamilton scores 26 to propel High Point past Presbyterian 77-66

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Kimani Hamilton scored 26 points as High Point beat Presbyterian 77-66 on Saturday night.

Hamilton also had five rebounds for the Panthers (16-5, 4-2 Big South Conference). Bobby Pettiford shot 5 of 5 from the field to add 10 points. Chase Johnston hit all three of his shots and scored eight.

Kory Mincy led the way for the Blue Hose (8-12, 1-4) with 18 points and four assists. Kobe Stewart added 14 points and four assists. Iverson King finished with 13 points, three steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

