Key leads No. 11 Kentucky against Arkansas after 20-point performance

Arkansas Razorbacks (8-13, 1-5 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 SEC) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Arkansas Razorbacks (8-13, 1-5 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kentucky hosts Arkansas after Teonni Key scored 20 points in Kentucky’s 61-55 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Wildcats have gone 10-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 18.8 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 1-5 against conference opponents. Arkansas gives up 76.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

Kentucky averages 78.4 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 76.9 Arkansas gives up. Arkansas scores 10.0 more points per game (69.6) than Kentucky gives up (59.6).

The Wildcats and Razorbacks face off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Amoore averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Clara Strack is shooting 45.8% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Izzy Higginbottom is scoring 22.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Razorbacks. Carly Keats is averaging 9.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 36.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Razorbacks: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.