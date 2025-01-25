Key and No. 11 Kentucky host Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (8-13, 1-5 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 SEC) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Arkansas Razorbacks (8-13, 1-5 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kentucky takes on Arkansas after Teonni Key scored 20 points in Kentucky’s 61-55 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Wildcats have gone 10-0 in home games. Kentucky has a 15-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Razorbacks are 1-5 in SEC play. Arkansas gives up 76.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.3 points per game.

Kentucky makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Arkansas averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Kentucky allows.

The Wildcats and Razorbacks square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Amoore is averaging 18.3 points and 7.3 assists for the Wildcats. Clara Strack is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Vera Ojenuwa is averaging 7.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Kiki Smith is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Razorbacks: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

