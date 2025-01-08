Kern and Penn State host No. 13 Illinois

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 9…

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -9.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on No. 13 Illinois after Nick Kern scored 21 points in Penn State’s 77-71 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Fighting Illini are 7-1 in home games. Illinois is second in the Big Ten scoring 87.6 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Nittany Lions are 2-2 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is ninth in the Big Ten giving up 68.5 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Illinois makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Penn State has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Penn State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Illinois allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasparas Jakucionis is shooting 49.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Fighting Illini.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Nittany Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 87.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.