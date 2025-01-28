Kent State wins 75-57 over Bowling Green

KENT, Ohio (AP) — VonCameron Davis scored 24 points as Kent State beat Bowling Green 75-57 on Tuesday night. Davis…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — VonCameron Davis scored 24 points as Kent State beat Bowling Green 75-57 on Tuesday night.

Davis went 10 of 16 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Golden Flashes (13-7, 4-4 Mid-American Conference). Jalen Sullinger went 8 of 14 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 18 points. Cian Medley shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 assists.

Marcus Johnson led the way for the Falcons (7-13, 2-6) with 21 points and six rebounds. Bowling Green also got 16 points and four steals from Javontae Campbell. Trey Thomas also had nine points.

Kent State took the lead about 6 1/2 minutes into the first half and did not give it up. Davis led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 41-23 at the break. Kent State extended its lead to 58-33 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Davis scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

