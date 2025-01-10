Kent State visits Ohio after Watkins’ 24-point showing

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-6, 2-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (3-10, 1-2 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-6, 2-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (3-10, 1-2 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Kent State after Kennedi Watkins scored 24 points in Ohio’s 66-49 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Bobcats have gone 2-5 at home. Ohio has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Flashes are 2-1 in MAC play. Kent State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ohio averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Kent State allows. Kent State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Ohio allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Jenna Batsch is averaging 14.8 points and four assists for the Golden Flashes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 58.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

