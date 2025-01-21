Kent State visits Lewis and Toledo

Kent State Golden Flashes (11-6, 2-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (10-7, 4-1 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (11-6, 2-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (10-7, 4-1 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -1.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on Kent State after Sam Lewis scored 21 points in Toledo’s 93-75 win against the Ball State Cardinals.

The Rockets are 4-1 on their home court. Toledo is sixth in the MAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Sonny Wilson averaging 3.4.

The Golden Flashes have gone 2-3 against MAC opponents. Kent State is third in the MAC with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Cli’Ron Hornbeak averaging 6.5.

Toledo’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 69.5 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 77.5 Toledo allows.

The Rockets and Golden Flashes square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Rockets.

Jalen Sullinger averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

