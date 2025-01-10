Kent State takes down Buffalo 68-49

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — VonCameron Davis had 20 points in Kent State’s 68-49 victory over Buffalo on Friday night. Davis…

Davis also contributed eight rebounds for the Golden Flashes (11-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference). Jalen Sullinger scored 12 points, going 6 of 11 (0 for 3 from 3-point range). Delrecco Gillespie shot 2 of 4 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with eight points.

Ryan Sabol led the way for the Bulls (5-10, 0-3) with 16 points. Noah Batchelor added nine points for Buffalo. Anquan Boldin Jr. also recorded seven points. The loss was the Bulls’ sixth straight.

Kent State took the lead with 6:39 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 24-20 at halftime, with Davis racking up 10 points. Kent State extended its lead to 51-37 during the second half, fueled by an 11-2 scoring run. Davis scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

