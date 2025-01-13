Kent State hosts Western Michigan following Davis’ 20-point performance

Western Michigan Broncos (3-12, 0-3 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (11-4, 2-1 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan Broncos (3-12, 0-3 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (11-4, 2-1 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts Western Michigan after VonCameron Davis scored 20 points in Kent State’s 68-49 victory against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Golden Flashes are 5-1 in home games. Kent State averages 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Broncos are 0-3 in conference games. Western Michigan averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Kent State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Kent State gives up.

The Golden Flashes and Broncos face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 16.7 points for the Golden Flashes.

Markhi Strickland is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Broncos: 1-9, averaging 70.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.