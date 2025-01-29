Kent State hosts Eleko and Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-17, 0-8 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (13-7, 6-2 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-17, 0-8 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (13-7, 6-2 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays Kent State after Sisi Eleko scored 25 points in Eastern Michigan’s 69-59 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Golden Flashes have gone 8-2 at home. Kent State leads the MAC in rebounding, averaging 37.5 boards. Bridget Dunn leads the Golden Flashes with 10.4 rebounds.

The Eagles have gone 0-8 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan allows 78.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 18.0 points per game.

Kent State is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 49.0% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 60.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 63.0 Kent State gives up to opponents.

The Golden Flashes and Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Batsch is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Golden Flashes. Mya Babbitt is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

Mackenzie Amalia is averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Eagles. Eleko is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 61.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

