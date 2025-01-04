Kent State faces Buffalo, seeks 4th straight home win

Buffalo Bulls (12-0, 1-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Buffalo Bulls (12-0, 1-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts Buffalo aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Golden Flashes are 6-1 on their home court. Kent State ranks fourth in the MAC in team defense, giving up 62.9 points while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

The Bulls are 1-0 in conference games. Buffalo leads the MAC with 17.7 assists. Lani Cornfield leads the Bulls with 5.6.

Kent State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Buffalo gives up. Buffalo averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Kent State allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 12.5 points.

Cornfield is averaging 9.1 points, 5.6 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Bulls: 10-0, averaging 75.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

