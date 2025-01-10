Kennesaw State hosts Western Kentucky after Harden’s 21-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-5, 1-2 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-8, 0-2 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-5, 1-2 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-8, 0-2 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on Western Kentucky after Prencis Harden scored 21 points in Kennesaw State’s 59-47 loss to the Middle Tennessee Raiders.

The Owls are 3-3 on their home court. Kennesaw State ranks fifth in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Harden leads the Owls with 10.6 boards.

The Hilltoppers are 1-2 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky ranks seventh in the CUSA with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Josie Gilvin averaging 2.1.

Kennesaw State’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carly Hooks averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 23.4% from beyond the arc.

Alexis Mead is averaging 13.9 points, four assists and 2.7 steals for the Hilltoppers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

