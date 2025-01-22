Kennesaw State hosts New Mexico State after Kaiser’s 31-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (10-8, 3-2 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (6-10, 1-4 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (10-8, 3-2 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (6-10, 1-4 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits Kennesaw State after Molly Kaiser scored 31 points in New Mexico State’s 82-72 loss to the Liberty Lady Flames.

The Owls are 3-4 on their home court.

The Aggies are 3-2 against conference opponents. New Mexico State scores 66.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Kennesaw State’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 4.9 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 66.1 points per game, 3.3 more than the 62.8 Kennesaw State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prencis Harden is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Owls. Keiara Griffin is averaging 10.1 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kaiser is averaging 22.1 points and 2.1 steals for the Aggies. Jaila Harding is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 11.0 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.