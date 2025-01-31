Kennesaw State hosts Florida International following Wooley’s 22-point game

Florida International Panthers (7-14, 1-7 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (12-9, 4-4 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (7-14, 1-7 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (12-9, 4-4 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on Florida International after Adrian Wooley scored 22 points in Kennesaw State’s 76-68 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Owls are 9-1 in home games. Kennesaw State is 6-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers are 1-7 in CUSA play. Florida International ranks fifth in the CUSA with 13.3 assists per game led by Ashton Williamson averaging 2.8.

Kennesaw State is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International averages 71.8 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 74.4 Kennesaw State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooley is averaging 18.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Dashon Gittens is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.8 points and 1.5 steals. Asim Jones is averaging 11.7 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.