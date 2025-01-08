Kenefick and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils host conference foe LIU

Long Island Sharks (4-11, 1-1 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-13, 1-1 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7…

Long Island Sharks (4-11, 1-1 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-13, 1-1 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Janessa Williams and LIU visit Meghan Kenefick and Cent. Conn. St. in NEC action.

The Blue Devils have gone 2-6 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. ranks fourth in the NEC with 11.1 assists per game led by Kenefick averaging 2.1.

The Sharks are 1-1 in NEC play. LIU has a 0-5 record against opponents over .500.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 56.1 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 67.5 LIU allows. LIU’s 35.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Cent. Conn. St. has allowed to its opponents (42.2%).

The Blue Devils and Sharks meet Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenefick is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

Williams averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 51.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.