Kenefick and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils host conference foe LIU

Long Island Sharks (4-11, 1-1 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-13, 1-1 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Meghan Kenefick and Cent. Conn. St. host Janessa Williams and LIU in NEC play.

The Blue Devils have gone 2-6 at home.

The Sharks are 1-1 against NEC opponents.

Cent. Conn. St. is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points lower than the 45.4% LIU allows to opponents. LIU averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

The Blue Devils and Sharks match up Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dagny Slomack is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 9.1 points.

Sirviva Legions is averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Sharks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 51.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

