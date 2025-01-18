Kelly, Oregon Ducks to host Stuelke and the Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-6, 2-5 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-6, 2-5 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces Oregon in Big Ten action Sunday.

The Ducks are 11-1 on their home court. Oregon is 12-5 against opponents over .500.

The Hawkeyes are 2-5 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa is fifth in the Big Ten with 18.0 assists per game led by Lucy Olsen averaging 5.0.

Oregon scores 71.7 points, 5.3 more per game than the 66.4 Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Oregon allows.

The Ducks and Hawkeyes face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nani Falatea averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc.

Hannah Stuelke is averaging 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

