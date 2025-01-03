Kelly, Oregon Ducks square off against the Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on Oregon in Big Ten action Saturday.

The Ducks are 9-1 on their home court. Oregon is eighth in the Big Ten with 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Amina Muhammad averaging 6.8.

The Badgers are 1-2 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin scores 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Oregon averages 73.6 points, 10.8 more per game than the 62.8 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 6.7 more points per game (67.1) than Oregon allows (60.4).

The Ducks and Badgers face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deja Kelly is averaging 10.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Ducks.

Serah Williams is shooting 53.1% and averaging 19.2 points for the Badgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 62.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.