Kelly leads Charleston Southern against Presbyterian after 28-point performance

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-14, 2-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-12, 1-4 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Presbyterian after Taje’ Kelly scored 28 points in Charleston Southern’s 58-54 victory over the Radford Highlanders.

The Blue Hose are 5-2 in home games. Presbyterian averages 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 2-3 in conference games. Charleston Southern is ninth in the Big South scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

Presbyterian averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Presbyterian has given up to its opponents (44.4%).

The Blue Hose and Buccaneers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Kobe Stewart is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

Kelly is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Daylen Berry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 77.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

