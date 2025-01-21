Kelly leads Charleston Southern against Presbyterian after 28-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-14, 2-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-12, 1-4 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-14, 2-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-12, 1-4 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on Presbyterian after Taje’ Kelly scored 28 points in Charleston Southern’s 58-54 victory against the Radford Highlanders.

The Blue Hose are 5-2 on their home court. Presbyterian ranks sixth in the Big South with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Peterson averaging 4.0.

The Buccaneers are 2-3 in Big South play. Charleston Southern is eighth in the Big South scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Kelly averaging 12.3.

Presbyterian averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 73.9 points per game, 3.2 more than the 70.7 Presbyterian allows to opponents.

The Blue Hose and Buccaneers square off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is averaging 15 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Hose.

RJ Johnson is averaging 14.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 77.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

