Kelly and the Oregon Ducks host conference foe Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes Oregon and Wisconsin meet on Saturday.

The Ducks are 9-1 in home games. Oregon is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Badgers have gone 1-2 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Oregon’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin scores 6.7 more points per game (67.1) than Oregon allows to opponents (60.4).

The Ducks and Badgers square off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deja Kelly is averaging 10.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Ducks.

Tess Myers is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 7.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 62.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

