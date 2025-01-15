Kelly and the Oregon Ducks host conference foe Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers (7-9, 0-5 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (7-9, 0-5 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Destini Lombard and Purdue visit Deja Kelly and Oregon on Wednesday.

The Ducks are 10-1 in home games. Oregon is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Boilermakers are 0-5 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue has a 4-9 record against opponents above .500.

Oregon’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Purdue gives up. Purdue has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly is averaging 10.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Ducks.

Lombard is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Boilermakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

