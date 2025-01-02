Kellman scores 23 as FGCU beats West Georgia 79-68

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Keeshawn Kellman’s 23 points helped Florida Gulf Coast defeat West Georgia 79-68 on Thursday night. Kellman…

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Keeshawn Kellman’s 23 points helped Florida Gulf Coast defeat West Georgia 79-68 on Thursday night.

Kellman also contributed 10 rebounds for the Eagles (6-8, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dallion Johnson scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 15 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Zavian McLean had 12 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line.

Shelton Williams-Dryden led the way for the Wolves (2-12, 0-1) with 22 points and six rebounds. West Georgia also got 15 points from Tauris Watson. Malcolm Noel had seven points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

