Kellman scores 21, Florida Gulf Coast beats Queens 60-47

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Keeshawn Kellman had 21 points in Florida Gulf Coast’s 60-47 win against Queens on Saturday.

Kellman added five rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (10-9, 5-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jevin Muniz scored 16 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line and added nine rebounds. Zavian McLean went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Chris Ashby finished with 14 points for the Royals (12-7, 5-1). Leo Colimerio added 12 points for Queens. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Royals.

