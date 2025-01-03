Kellman leads FGCU against Queens after 23-point showing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-8, 1-0 ASUN) at Queens Royals (8-6, 1-0 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-8, 1-0 ASUN) at Queens Royals (8-6, 1-0 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits Queens after Keeshawn Kellman scored 23 points in FGCU’s 79-68 victory against the West Georgia Wolves.

The Royals have gone 5-1 at home. Queens is ninth in the ASUN with 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Malcolm Wilson averaging 4.7.

The Eagles are 1-0 in ASUN play. FGCU ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

Queens scores 75.8 points, 8.0 more per game than the 67.8 FGCU allows. FGCU has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Queens have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ashby averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc.

Jevin Muniz is averaging 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.