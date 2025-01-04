Kehoe and Navy host Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (6-8, 1-0 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League) Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lafayette Leopards (6-8, 1-0 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts Lafayette after Aidan Kehoe scored 20 points in Navy’s 81-58 win against the American Eagles.

The Midshipmen have gone 3-3 in home games. Navy has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Leopards have gone 1-0 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Navy scores 72.7 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 68.6 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Navy allows.

The Midshipmen and Leopards meet Sunday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pennick is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 8.5 points.

Alex Chaikin is shooting 56.3% and averaging 11.4 points for the Leopards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.