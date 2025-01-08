Keenan leads Tulane against North Texas after 20-point game

North Texas Eagles (11-4, 3-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (9-5, 2-1 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Texas Eagles (11-4, 3-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (9-5, 2-1 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on North Texas after Victoria Keenan scored 20 points in Tulane’s 79-58 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Green Wave are 6-2 on their home court. Tulane leads the AAC with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Sherese Pittman averaging 4.6.

The Eagles are 3-0 in conference matchups. North Texas has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tulane makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). North Texas averages 6.1 more points per game (70.2) than Tulane allows (64.1).

The Green Wave and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pittman is averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave.

Tommisha Lampkin is averaging 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

