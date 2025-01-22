Kearney leads Air Force against San Diego State after 20-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (11-5, 4-3 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-15, 0-7 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 10 p.m.…

San Diego State Aztecs (11-5, 4-3 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-15, 0-7 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -13.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force faces San Diego State after Luke Kearney scored 20 points in Air Force’s 74-65 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Falcons are 2-7 on their home court. Air Force is 1-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aztecs have gone 4-3 against MWC opponents. San Diego State averages 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Air Force makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). San Diego State’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Air Force has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Falcons. Kyle Marshall is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Boyd is averaging 12.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Aztecs. Miles Byrd is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 61.4 points, 23.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

