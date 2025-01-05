Kay and the American Eagles visit conference foe Holy Cross

American Eagles (0-12, 0-1 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-4, 1-0 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

American Eagles (0-12, 0-1 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-4, 1-0 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Simone Foreman and Holy Cross host Cecilia Kay and American in Patriot play Sunday.

The Crusaders have gone 2-2 in home games. Holy Cross is fourth in the Patriot in rebounding averaging 31.4 rebounds. Foreman paces the Crusaders with 7.5 boards.

The Eagles are 0-1 in Patriot play. American is 0-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Holy Cross’ average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game American gives up. American averages 55.3 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 59.8 Holy Cross allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foreman is shooting 41.1% and averaging 15.1 points for the Crusaders.

Ivy Bales is averaging 5.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 60.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 53.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.