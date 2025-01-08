Kay, American Eagles host the Boston University Terriers

Boston University Terriers (7-7, 0-2 Patriot) at American Eagles (0-13, 0-2 Patriot) Washington; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alex…

Boston University Terriers (7-7, 0-2 Patriot) at American Eagles (0-13, 0-2 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Giannaros and Boston University visit Cecilia Kay and American on Wednesday.

The Eagles are 0-6 in home games. American averages 18.5 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Terriers are 0-2 against Patriot opponents. Boston University ranks fourth in the Patriot shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

American is shooting 35.0% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that American allows.

The Eagles and Terriers square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kay is shooting 40.9% and averaging 9.5 points for the Eagles.

Giannaros is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 55.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 56.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

