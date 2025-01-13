Kavion McClain guides Texas Southern to 82-53 victory over Mississippi Valley State

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Kavion McClain had 14 points to lead Texas Southern over Mississippi Valley State 82-53 on…

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Kavion McClain had 14 points to lead Texas Southern over Mississippi Valley State 82-53 on Monday night.

McClain added five steals for the Tigers (5-11, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kenny Hunter totaled 13 points and nine rebounds. Kehlin Farooq added 12 points and three steals.

Jair Horton had 11 points for the Delta Devils (2-15, 0-4), who have lost eight in a row. Alvin Stredic Jr. added 10 points and six rebounds. Donovan Sanders had eight points and two steals.

