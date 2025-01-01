Kaur leads Rhode Island against Saint Bonaventure after 27-point game

Rhode Island Rams (6-8, 1-0 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-8, 0-1 A-10) Olean, New York; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST…

Rhode Island Rams (6-8, 1-0 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-8, 0-1 A-10)

Olean, New York; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits Saint Bonaventure after Harsimran Kaur scored 27 points in Rhode Island’s 83-63 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Bonnies have gone 3-2 at home. Saint Bonaventure is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams have gone 1-0 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island averages 61.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Rhode Island allows to opponents. Rhode Island averages 61.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 66.7 Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents.

The Bonnies and Rams face off Thursday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Haskell is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bonnies.

Sophie Phillips is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 10.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 52.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 60.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.