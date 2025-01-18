Kaur and the Rhode Island Rams take on conference foe Duquesne

Rhode Island Rams (8-10, 3-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (11-6, 2-4 A-10) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harsimran…

Rhode Island Rams (8-10, 3-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (11-6, 2-4 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harsimran Kaur and Rhode Island take on Megan McConnell and Duquesne on Sunday.

The Dukes are 8-3 in home games. Duquesne scores 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Rams are 3-2 in A-10 play. Rhode Island has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Duquesne makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Rhode Island has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Rhode Island averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Duquesne allows.

The Dukes and Rams match up Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McConell is averaging 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.3 steals for the Dukes.

Anaelle Dutat is averaging seven points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

