Kaufman-Renn and No. 17 Purdue host Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Purdue hosts Ohio State after Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 23 points in Purdue’s 65-58 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The Boilermakers have gone 9-0 in home games. Purdue averages 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 2-5 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 80.1 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

Purdue makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Ohio State averages 12.7 more points per game (80.1) than Purdue allows (67.4).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is averaging 15.1 points, 8.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Boilermakers.

Bruce Thornton is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

